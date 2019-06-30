Former Dallas Cowboy defensive tackle Josh Brent was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest and was tased by Coppell police Sunday in a Wendy's parking lot, officials confirmed.

Police and eyewitnesses say he became uncooperative. He is now in Carrollton Jail.

The Dallas Cowboys said they have not heard about anything in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.