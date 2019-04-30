SAN ANTONIO — Moayad Heider Mohammad Aldairi, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring undocumented immigrants to the United States.

According to a plea agreement, in 2017 Aldairi,a Jordanian National, conspired with others to smuggle at least six immigrants from Yemen across the Texas border.

Aldairi admitted to transporting the group from Monterrey, Mexico to Piedras Negras where he told them to cross the Rio Grande River into the U.S.

The group was provided construction hard hats and reflective vests by Aldairi in order to blend in after they crossed into the U.S., according to a press release.

In regards to this case, U.S. Attorney John F. Bash said, "Border security is national security... We must know the identity of every person setting foot on U.S. soil, however they enter."

Aldairi will reportedly be sentenced by the Honorable Alia Moses at a later date.