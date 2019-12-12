SAN ANTONIO — Walmart has released the cereal version of candy favorite Jolly Rancher.

The classic juicy hard candy can now be eaten with milk at the breafast table. The cereal comes in grape, cherry, apple, watermelon and blue raspberry-flavored pieces.

The family-sized box is available at Walmart for $3.64.

The new cereal is already getting buzz on Instagram.

Jolly Rancher is not the first fruity candy to get a cereal version. Fans of Sour Patch Kids can also enjoy the sour chewy candy's cereal version which is also available at Walmart.

