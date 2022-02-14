The WWII veterans live happily on their family farm in Kite.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — This Johnson County couple has beaten the odds when it comes to both marriage and longevity.

Wilbur "Flip" Jackson celebrated a big milestone at the beginning of February when he turned 100. His wife Josephine did too, just six months earlier.

Not only is the couple still living on their family farm, but up until recently they were cooking and driving. They married in 1949 and will celebrate 73 years together in July.

"You just keep on keepin' on," said Josephine.

Both are World War II veterans. Josephine spent nearly four years in the Coast Guard in Key West, and Wilbur was in the Army for four years as a military escort.

After that, he was a motion picture projectionist, was on a pistol team, and he worked as an overall handyman.

"You name, I've done it," he said.

At one time, he managed a skating rink and would go around the neighborhood in a van to pick up and take kids to the rink.

"I would farm in the day time, skate at night," he said.

The two met on a blind date in Kansas City. For Wilbur, he was in love instantly. For Josephine, it was Wilbur's skills and steadiness that attracted her to him.

"He's always there. I always can count on him to be there and fix things," she said.

After so many years, the couple has a good sense of humor when it comes to their marriage.

"We get along fine. She's the boss," said Wilbur.