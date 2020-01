SAN ANTONIO — Recruit Military along with DAV will be holding a veterans job fair today to help military spouses find opportunities.

The San Antonio Veterans Job Fair will be the in grand hall of the Phoenician Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans, military spouses, national guard and reservists are all eligible to apply.

More than 40 businesses will be there and ready to hire. They include Whataburger, USAA, JP Morgan Chase, Spectrum, and many more.