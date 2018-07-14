ST. LOUIS – Friday morning on Today in St. Louis, we introduced you to Jo Janis who is celebrating her 102nd birthday this week.

She had only one wish, to celebrate her big day with another birthday boy, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

We asked you to use the hashtag #HelpJoMeetYadi.

And boy did you.

Janis was flanked with four generations of her family at Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds. She said she's figured out life's keys to the game, after 102 years.

"I live a good Christian life, go to church, love God,” Janis explained.

That, and of course, cheer for the Cardinals.

"She gets upset if she can’t find the right channel," said Sue Martin, her daughter.

Janis admits that last lesson came later in life.

"Just the last 12 years since my husband passed away," said Janis.

She said what started as a way to pass time, turned into an intense love for America's pastime.

"When they play late I can’t stay up that late to watch them," she said, but quickly added that she always checks the score the next morning.

A few weeks ago, her family asked Jo what she wanted for her birthday.

"I’d like to meet Yadi. I don’t know if I’ll get to or not," she asked at the time.

Her reason is pretty simple.

"Because this is our birthday and he helps us win the games," said Janis.

For a while, the Cardinals wouldn't say for sure if No. 4 would visit with his No. 1 fan.

Finally, Molina burst through the doors, and Janis practically broke down in tears.

Sixty-six years separate them in age, but the look in Janis’ eyes was simply timeless.

"I hugged him and kissed him and he hugged me. It was great," she said.

Janis said she's already planned out her 103rd birthday gift, she'd like to meet Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainright.

You can go ahead and start the hashtag now.

#HelpJoMeetWainright

© 2018 KSDK