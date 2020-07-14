Jefferson ISD mourning loss of high school student

"Sadly, it was reported yesterday that JISD lost one of its own this past weekend. Katelyn Mutai, a beautiful Jefferson High School student, was tragically killed in an automobile accident early Sunday morning. Katelyn was preparing for her senior year, where she was involved in many school-related activities. It has been widely shared that Katelyn had many friends, and it is apparent that she was loved by all who knew her. She had a winning smile, a very upbeat personality, and a positive attitude. Our sincere condolences go out to Katelyn’s family and friends. We also ask that all of you keep the Mutai family in your prayers as they work through this most difficult time."