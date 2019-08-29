JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Jefferson County are reminding citizens that legally being able to carry brass knuckles and kitty keychains in Texas doesn't mean you won't get in trouble for using them on someone.

On September 1, Texans will be able to carry brass knuckles and kitty keychains, but Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham is reminding residents that using them against another can result in aggravated assault charges or even murder depending on the situation.

In a Thursday afternoon news release, Wortham asked that people use 'discretion with this new right as provided by law.'

Texas gun laws are also changing, and lawmakers passed 10 pro-Second Amendment bills during the 2019 session. These new laws include one that would allow Texans who legally own firearms to carry them in public after a state or natural disaster is declared.

Starting in September, kids will also legally be able to sell lemonade and other non-alcoholic beverages on private property or in public parks.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney news release:

Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham today announces as of September 1, 2019, brass knuckles and kitty keychains will be legal to possess. I do not want any citizens in our county to be confused with the right to possess brass knuckles or kitty keychains as allowing them to use them against another person.

If you use the brass knuckles or kitty keychains to harm someone, you may be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or murder depending on the result of the offense. Please exercise discretion with this new right as provided by law.