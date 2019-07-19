A jar's worth of small plastic bits was found inside a green sea turtle that arrived at The Georgia Sea Turtle Center recently.

The center posted on Facebook that the turtle arrived at their center after being bitten by a shark. The center said its wounds were too extensive, and the turtle did not survive.

While shark bites are one of a few natural threats to sea turtles, the center also discovered a human-related one; lots of small bits of plastic.

Sea turtles often mistake bits of marine debris for food, the center says. This trash will become impacted in their stomachs and eventually, the turtle may weaken, making it more susceptible to predators.

"You may feel that one small change you make in your own life is not going to help, but if millions of people make small changes, that can add up to a whole lot of good," the center said on Facebook.