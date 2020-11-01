NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing woman out of Pasco County, prompting a Silver Alert for her disappearance.

Jacqueline Carson, 72, last was seen in the area of Thicket Trail and Big Loop, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It's believed she could be traveling in a 1995 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida tag No. 901WK.

Carson is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, the FDLE says. She could be wearing a gray top and black pants.

Anyone who might have come across her is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or 911.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter