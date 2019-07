The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that they had a new, very adorable addition.

"We are excited to announce our most recent addition!" they posted. "A Grevy's Zebra born overnight to mother, Makena, and father, Mosi. This is the 4th Grevy’s Zebra born Jacksonville Zoo. We'll know more about this little one tomorrow after its neonatal exam."

Stay tuned for further details about this cute new foal!