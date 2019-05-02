SAN ANTONIO — From curing hangovers to clearing infections, IV therapy is a medical treatment that's been around for decades. But, it's gaining steam lately as more intravenous treatment clinics begin to spring up all across the country, including right here in San Antonio.

Most people dread taking a trip to the doctors office, but at clinics like A New You Total Wellness Center, they're more like a spa day.

At med spas like this, an hour-long licensed procedure called IV Nutritional Therapy is common. A concentrated mix of vitamins and minerals are injected into the blood stream to boost energy and has redefined what happy hour means for some.

Doctor Sherry Wehner owns A New You Total Wellness Center.

"I made up fun names for my cocktails, but it is a serious medical treatment and it needs to be taken seriously," Dr. Wehner said.

A New You is a place where patients sprawl out on massage chairs enjoying a movie while receiving treatments, but in places like Las Vegas, it's become a trendy hangover cure. Professional sports teams also use it for quick hydration during games.

"We do everything from just nutritional therapy, meaning vitamin supplements," Dr. Wehner said. "We also do treatments for chronic viral illnesses and even things to help cancer patients."

Doctor Wehner said she usually does blood work on patients and checks their clinical history before customizing the cocktails based on their needs.

"We can also add things for weight loss, things for muscle building that's not going to be immediate" Dr. Wehner said. "We do glutathione, which boosts your immune system, so you're going to feel a really good pick up no matter what."

That boost is what caught Teena Connell's attention when she first got an IV therapy treatment. That, and the fact that she could get it done in the comfort of her own home.

"I'm doing a lot of things during the day," Connell said. "I didn’t have time to go to the doctor if I had a cold or was feeling achy or if i had any pain from anything I was doing in the studio, so I would call Thrive Hydration and have them come over."

Mizeny Romo, a Registered Nurse and owner of Thrive Hydration, incorporates Cannabidiol or CBD, a cannabis compound, into her treatment mix. She said it not only helps to relieve stress and pain but relaxes the body. It isn't the stuff that gets people high though.

University Health Systems Registered Dietician Dahlia Gomez agrees there are good medical uses for IV therapy, especially when a person is critically ill, but she said she doesn't think it's needed otherwise.

"There’s not really a lot of evidence based information that vitamin supplementation is even necessary, except if you’re deficient," Gomez said.

Gomez said the people who are getting treatment but are perfectly healthy, may just be falling into a fad.

"I guess you would just have to access the risk," Gomez said. "Why put yourself in unnecessary risk if you don’t have to. You never know what might happen just like unnecessary cosmetic procedures. But if the benefits outweigh the risks for you and your lifestyle and that’s whats going to make you happier, then that’s something you should weigh."

All of the doctors we spoke to said IV therapy is not a substitute for eating actual food to get vitamins and nutrients. They suggest people consult their doctor before doing the treatment. They also warn against pop-up IV clinics, saying those may not be run by certified professionals. Lastly, for those who are interested and wondering how much IV treatments cost, they range anywhere from $100 and up.