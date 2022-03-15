'It’s stressful, a lot of work': South side flower shop dealing with impacts of higher gas prices and inflation

Customers of Betty's Flower Shop usually don't have to pay any delivery fees. But alarming fuel costs could soon change that to offset the expensive fuel bills.

SAN ANTONIO — Flower shop owner Betty Dovalina is among the dozens of florists in San Antonio feeling the impacts of rising inflation and increased fuel costs while trying to keep up with demand.

“It’s stressful, a lot of work. The rising prices is just getting to everybody,” Dovalina said.

Betty’s Flower Shop has been in business on the south side for 37 years.

She’s working around the clock these days preparing a variety of floral arrangements, including adorned sprays for families of lost loved ones.

“Since the pandemic started, unfortunately we’ve had so many funerals. Sometimes we work 7 days a week fulfilling the orders for the funerals,” Dovalina said.

A funeral spray will cost a bit more today.

“Something like this would have been $130 and we’re having to sell it for $150-$175,” Dovalina said.

The higher price of plants and flowers reflects soaring inflation along with supply and demand challenges. Dovalina stressed she’s doing everything she can to keep up with the customer demand for products and services.

“Our main problem that we’re seeing is in the hard goods like the vases, supplies that we need. As far as the fresh flowers go, I haven’t seen a shortage on that. We are getting those in but at a higher price,” Dovalina said.

Delivery remains a crucial part of business at Betty’s Flower Shop. But driving around San Antonio and surrounding communities is becoming alarmingly expensive.

“They fill up with $100 and that’s every day and two vans,” Dovalina said.

It’s gotten to the point where Dovalina is thinking about adding on a delivery service fee to help offset hefty gas bills.

“Adding some kind of like a $10 delivery or a $12.99 delivery because I can’t absorb it all,” Dovalina said.

Despite the financial burden being passed down to customers, Dovalina expressed she’s grateful for those who understand during these challenging times.