GLENDALE, Ariz — A Glendale teen is still missing after leaving her home six weeks ago.

Alicia Navarro is now 15 years old and hasn't been seen since Sept. 15.

Glendale Police and the FBI have been trying to find her, but nearly a month and a half later, her mother Jessica Nunez is still left with questions.

"It's just so out of character. It's difficult because she's out there and I don't know how her safety or how is she coping," Nunez said.

Alicia has high-functioning autism. Nunez said Alicia left a note when she ran away.

"She told me she was going to come back. I know she'll find a way to come back home," Nunez said.

Signs with Alicia's information still hang in downtown Glendale. Nunez is hoping something can help bring her daughter home soon.

"A lot of public has not forgotten you know, they keep on remembering and remembering and that's something I want to keep out there," Nunez said.

Her message to her daughter now: come back.

"Alicia, there is no words to describe how much you mean to me, and there is nothing that will lessen my love for you," Nunez said.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.