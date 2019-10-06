PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department continued its search for a missing kayaker on Lake Pflugerville Monday afternoon.

On Sunday evening, a woman in her 20s was reported missing on the water after a storm swept through the area and pushed her into deeper water.

Search-and-rescue crews attempted to locate the woman, but they did not find her or her kayak Sunday night. The search switched from rescue to recovery.

It continued Monday morning with help from several agencies, including Texas Game Wardens and the Travis County Sheriff's Office, which provided a helicopter and boat.

As of Monday afternoon, crews had not yet recovered the woman's body.

Tina Thieme, who lives at a lakefront property nearby, recalls the conditions in the area moments before the woman was reported missing.

"It got really windy, and people were running from the lake. We heard screaming. We thought it was just people on the lake, but apparently, someone was drowning," Thieme told KVUE.

This is the fourth drowning-related incident Thieme said she's experienced in the decade she's lived at the property.

"It's been really hard for us because it's right outside our back door. And I just can't imagine what her family is going through. It breaks my heart," she said.

A weather station near Lake Pflugerville recorded wind gusts of up to 48 miles per hour at the time the kayaker was reported missing.

Lake Pflugerville and its trail remain closed to the public at this time.

WATCH: Pflugerville police searching for missing kayaker

