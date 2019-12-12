AUSTIN, Texas — Changes are coming to how sexual misconduct is handled at the University of Texas at Austin’s campus, according to an email sent by the school’s Title IX coordinator on Thursday.

A new law passed during the 2019 state legislative session, SB 212, tightened reporting requirements for incidents of sexual misconduct at higher education institutions. The law is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

On Thursday, UT Austin Title IX coordinator Adriana Alicea-Rodriguez announced changes to the school’s reporting policy to keep the university in compliance with the new state law.

Among the changes that take effect at the beginning of the new year, all employees who receive information about sexual misconduct involving a student or employee must report the incident to the Title IX office.

The Title IX coordinator is also now required to submit a written report of all misconduct complaints received at least every quarter.

UT Austin’s Title IX office posted the full list of changes on its website, which you can see below:

"Starting January 1, all employees who witness or receive information about sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking that involve a current student or employee must promptly report the incident to the University’s Title IX Coordinator or a Deputy Title IX Coordinator. Reports can be made by phone: (512) 471-0419; email, or online.

Reports to the Title IX Coordinator must include all relevant information that is known about the incident.

that is known about the incident. Student employees are encouraged, but not required, to report under SB 212. However, if a student employee is designated as a responsible employee, they are still required to report under Title IX and their responsible employee duties.

Retaliation against persons who make a good faith report is prohibited.

An employee who does not report an incident or who makes a false report can be charged with a criminal offense (Class B or Class A Misdemeanor). If an employee fails to make a required report or makes a false report, the law requires that the employee be terminated.

Employees who have been designated by the university as confidential or private employees are only required to report the type of incident. Confidential employees are employees a student can go to and talk about a Title IX matter without triggering that employee to have to report the situation to have it automatically investigated. A list of confidential and private employees is available on the Title IX website.

A list of confidential and private employees is available on the Title IX website. The Title IX Coordinator must submit a written report containing all of the reports received by the institution to the President at least quarterly."

You can file a report with UT Austin’s Title IX office online or by calling (512) 471-0419.

