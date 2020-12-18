She rented out her home for a month. It was turned into the base of an identity theft ring.

Ladell Roberson said she became aware of the operation after nearly $3,000 was charged to her Amazon account.

SAN ANTONIO — When police found a stolen vehicle in the garage of Ladell Roberson’s Northeast Bexar County short term rental, she thought the worst was over. But what Roberson’s family found after police had left the scene has caused headaches for people across San Antonio — and even across the globe.

Roberson said she noticed things were amiss in late October when she received emails notifying her of Amazon deliveries she had never authorized totaling nearly $3,000. While some packages were sent to a locker, others were sent to the property she had rented out for a month. Roberson sent her fiance, Tony Thomas, to the home to get the packages so as to not disturb the people who had rented out the home.

But when Thomas arrived, he said he saw at least five San Antonio Police Department units outside the home. Officers weren’t there for the unauthorized Amazon purchases, he said they told him they were there for a stolen vehicle being traced to the garage of the home. Thomas said he tried to open the garage and the side gate, but saw someone had removed the keypad from the garage, placed a lock on the back gate, and had placed cameras at the front porch.

Officers arrested all but two of the people staying at the home on outstanding warrants and took the stolen vehicle, as well as another car that had been reported as unreturned to a rental facility.

The front lawn of Roberson’s home became a crime scene for the next few hours, eventually turning the home over to Roberson’s family, who sifted through the dirty home and located binders of identifying information, canceled checks, IDs, social security cards, and more.

“It seems like this was not just people committing identity theft,” said Roberson, a former San Antonio Police Detective. “It seems like this was a total ring -- like this was an organizational type thing. These people have obviously been doing this for years because they had so much equipment, so much information. They had binders full of people's information, so much so that the police felt like this is too much for us to even call all these people.”

Roberson and Thomas said they later saw that the perpetrators had even ordered items off of Amazon for the stolen vehicle and had opened six bank accounts under her name. Roberson said the locked closet where she keeps all of her personal belongings had been broken into and checks had been written in her name.

All the individuals who were arrested were ultimately released shortly after. Roberson said after the arrests, she received a text message from someone in the home.

“The guy was like, ‘Well, we need our stuff back. And I'll tell you now that there's stuff in that attic and there's stuff in your heating vent,’” Roberson recalled. When Roberson’s family searched the home, they found backpacks filled with cash cards.

All of the evidence was ultimately turned over to police, Thomas taking pictures of the items he had turned over to police as well. In the photos Thomas shared with KENS 5 was a picture of a $1 million check, checks from a Catholic Church, among other things.

Nearly a month after the evidence was turned over to officers, KENS 5 tracked down some of the individuals whose information was found in the home and many said they never received a call from the San Antonio Police Department notifying them their information was compromised.

Among those whom KENS 5 located was Derek Kenika Larm, whose identity, along with his mother’s, was stolen months ago. Larm, who lives in Vietnam, said they first realized someone had their information when someone ordered a laptop in his mother’s name and designated the delivery address as a Southwest Side P.O. Box, also changing his address on a state ID to the same P.O. Box.

“It was really confusing because usually, I think, your identity gets stolen and it's somebody from somewhere across the country,” Larm said, realizing that the fraud was being perpetrated by someone in San Antonio. "But I mean, all these addresses are pretty local, like around Fredericksburg and southwest San Antonio.”

In addition to the purchases, he said the people who stole his and his mother’s identities drained her account of funds and have opened numerous accounts in his name. He said it has been difficult to rectify his and his mother's credit situation because she is not technologically savvy and he is in Vietnam, which blocks access to certain sites.

Lt. Marcus Booth, San Antonio Police Department financial crimes director, said typically the agency will try to contact individuals whose information is found at scenes. Though, in this case, the agency wasn’t aware the trove of identifying information had been sitting in the property room and had not made contact with any victims as of Dec. 10. He said a breakdown in communication between officers at the scene and the financial crimes unit contributed to the delay in investigating the cases.

"I'm not going to make excuses for the department,” Booth said. "We should have done better on the communication standpoint, but we're going to do better moving forward.”

None of the individuals at the home have been charged in connection with the IDs, checks, and other items found in the home. Booth said in many identity theft cases, it can take weeks or months before charges are brought, if at all.

“We send out subpoenas to a lot of financial institutions to try to get the information we're looking for,” Booth explained. "Sometimes returns on those can be two or three weeks, a month, two months, depending on how large the subpoena request is.

"It could take multiple months before we get responses on these from the financial institutions we're talking to. So we try to get these things turned over as quickly as we can. But it's until we're able to put together the documentation that's necessary and the proof that we need to file these cases. It’s just going to take time.”

With the rise of mobile deposits and electronic features in banking, Booth said it’s become harder to prove financial crimes.

“Tell me how we're going to prove who's sitting behind a keyboard, depositing checks or who's behind a phone, depositing checks,” Booth said of the difficulty in proving some cases.

Though he said in many cases, they’re able to connect the dots using video, fingerprints, and other means.

Like Larm, Roberson has also encountered difficulties fixing her credit. Booth said the federal government has a website, https://identitytheft.gov, which guides people through the next steps after their credit has been compromised.