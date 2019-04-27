PHOENIX — Despite hundreds of investigations around the country, there is no public database tracking cops who lost their peace-officer certifications—until now, kind of. USA Today compiled a public database involving 44 states and their records of cop decertifications over the last several decades.

Of the 44 states in the database, Arizona has the fourth most disciplined or banned law enforcement officers since 1975 with 1,112 banned officers. The Grand Canyon State trails only Georgia, Florida and Texas in this category.

The Phoenix Police Department, the state's largest law enforcement agency, has the most decertifications with 123, and The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has the second most with 68.

The reasons for decertification range from careless to despicable. To read the reports, click here.