SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer was put on administrative leave Wedesday pending criminal and administrative investigations after an audit uncovered irregularities with the officer's traffic tickets, police confirmed.

The irregularities were uncovered last week during a routine audit of the department's records, San Antonio police Chief William McManus on Wednesday confirmed to KENS 5.

According to McManus, the officer, who the agency has so far declined to identify, is accused of falsifying information to maintain compliance with the department's traffic enforcement grant through the Texas Department of Transportation.

McManus said the agency self-reported the irregularities last week. As a result, TxDOT has suspended any further payouts to the department as police investigate.

The $1.2 million Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant, awarded for the 2019 fiscal year, funds overtime for officers who work traffic enforcement. According to an online handbook for the program, officers are required to provide proof that they're actually working during the overtime hours claimed under the grant.

Those officers working overtime are assigned to enforcement zones and must make a minimum average of 2.5 traffic stops for each hour of overtime worked.

The officers are required to run the driver's driver license for warrants, run the vehicle registration for its history and take one of three actions listed below:

Issuing a written warning.

Issuing a citation.

Making an arrest.

The officer is then required to file a daily activity report.

McManus said the officer, who has more than two decades on the force, is suspected of changing dates and times on warning citations to appear compliant with the agency's minimum standards for overtime enforcement.

"An officer's hired, they can go out and write tickets, they can write warning tickets," McManus said. "But there's a certain level of activity that's expected from the grant."

McManus said the agency has had the grant for years, but this is the first time he's seen anything like this. San Antonio isn't the first Texas city to uncover irregularities.

Last month, a Dallas Police Department Officer pleaded guilty to making a false statement after he was found to have written more than two dozen bogus tickets during his time working overtime as part of the STEP grant.

Like San Antonio, Dallas authorities also made the discovery during an audit.

McManus said his agency has been in contact with officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and TxDOT, the grant distributor, since the irregularities were uncovered and are working to regain compliance.

"What we want to do is determine how extensive this is. What exactly the officer did. Was anyone else involved?" McManus said. "And once we find that out, we'll report it back to TxDOT, let them know what we did about it and then they take that information, review it, send it up to NHTSA, and then once they're satisfied, their protocol, typically, is to restore the program."

In the meantime, the hundreds of officers who work overtime through the program are no longer able as the agency investigates.

McManus said that this doesn't affect normal traffic enforcement operations and that the community and roadways are safe.

As of this publication, TxDOT did not return a request for comment.