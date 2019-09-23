SAN ANTONIO — Hazy skies, clouds of dust, and a spike in 18-wheelers have sparked serious health concerns in a community in south San Antonio.

A KENS 5 investigation revealed deep community concerns following the opening of Monarch Silica, a sand mining company, less than two miles from Julius Matthey Middle School.

Marie Smith’s son attends the middle school and she’s worried about potential health hazards students are being exposed to. She pointed to pictures and videos she documented of clouds of dust she says are coming from the company.

“They have the middle school football team, they come out here and practice,” Smith said. “You have the track, the band, you have outside recess, you have kids after school, before school sitting around.”

Southside Heritage Elementary and Freedom Elementary School are within a three-mile radius from the middle school.

Smith wants to know what’s in the air since Monarch Silica opened.

“We need to get the community to research this,” Smith said. “We are seeing big plumes of sand going up.”

State Representative Leo Pacheco says he’s received numerous complaints.

“The community has been complaining that when they wake up in the morning, they are able to taste the sand in their mouth; they are breathing it in, they are sneezing,” Pacheco said.

He filed a complaint with TCEQ, he says he fears there could be silica in the air from Monarch Silica.

“I have a concern that our students 20,30 years from now (will) start developing cancer and no one is going to know why,” Pacheco said.

Silica is linked to silicosis, according to the American Lung Association. The lung disease is found in workers at similar facilities and there is no cure.

Smith’s son, Caleb Smith, took his concerns to the school board where he says he pleaded for air monitors.

The school released the following statement:

“Our students health and safety is always our priority and we continue monitoring the situation related to any health risk in our District.”

The school confirmed to KENS 5 during the investigation that implemented hand held air monitors.

While it’s a step in the right direction, Smith isn’t sold. She says the air monitors will only provide a glimpse of the air quality during a short period of time and she questions the reliability.

In 2018, TCEQ investigators issued a notice of violation to Monarch Silica for failing to register for mining operations. Andrew Keese, a spokesperson with TCEQ, confirmed a second notice of violation against the company in July for failing to control dust emissions. TCEQ has also investigated complaints filed against the sand plant for strong odors, noise and dust.

None of the complaints or violations have ended in a fine.

KENS 5 observed plumes of dust throughout the day and at night coming from the company as semi-trucks entered and left the site. At one point, an employee drove a water-truck and sprayed water to try to settle the dust, which only created bigger clouds of dust before it settled.

Monarch Silica released the following statement:

"We always strive to follow local, state and federal laws to make sure we are in compliance at all times. We have been visited numerous times over the last few months by multiple government agencies and have received no citations. We have been in constant contact with the Commissioner’s office and Commissioner Rodriguez and have been an engaged partner in taking steps to help ease the difficulties that come with the increased traffic. Because we are always sensitive to safety-related matters – the safety of the traveling public, of our employees and of the drivers who come to our facilities -- we have installed caution flashers 400 feet on both sides of our entrance. We make a continued effort daily to ensure the safety of our employees and the surrounding community to the best of our ability.

Brandon Riley

Investigators are currently looking into a complaint against the company regarding flooding on a private property nearby, according to TCEQ.

Phillp Ramirez lives in Hickory Hollow, a community less than a mile away from Monarch Silica.

He says he moved to the area because it was inexpensive, but now he’s worried his health is at risk and could come at a greater cost.

“The VA can’t figure out why I have these irritations and my lungs sometimes get so bad I can’t talk,” Ramirez said.

He says he’s also concerned about the semi-trucks driving through the community. Ramirez says drivers often speed down the road after leaving the company.

Currently there are 20 sand processing plants in Bexar County, 12 are in San Antonio.

“My life is almost over my child is not,” Smith said.

The nearest TCEQ air monitor is located 36 miles away, according to the TCEQ website.

