ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen last seen in Rock Hill on June 15.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Madison "Maddie" Faith Knauff was last seen at Village Station Apartments and is 7 months pregnant.

Knauff is possibly wearing a pink shirt and jogging pants. Deputies said she missed her doctor's appointment on June 18.

Anyone with information regarding Knauff's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.