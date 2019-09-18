SAN ANTONIO — It's a trail of mystery involving wedding photos and San Antonio Police. The once cherished memories were found dumped on the side of the road. But, how did they get there?

Two years ago, the bride, Rhoda Galloway, donated items to Haven for Hope. By mistake, she donated the photos, too. She thought they were long gone, until now. The photos showed up at Fredericksburg Road and North Flores, which is less than a mile away from Haven for Hope.

How they got there is still a mystery, but police believe the photos may have been stolen in a vehicle burglary. Celeste Eggert is with the non-profit and said it is certainly a mystery.

"So, did they get missed?" she said. "If they came here, they were missed. How did they get in the hands of somebody else? I don't know."

Eggert said the non-profit receives an overwhelming amount of donations, and inside the warehouse you see piles of goods for clients.

"It is possible a photograph could come in with another donation, like it could be in a pocket or something similar and we would miss it," she said. "Unfortunately, we wouldn't catch that."

Eggert said it should be a lesson learned to double-check every item before giving it away. "Be careful, and be sure to go through the pockets," she said. "Because it is not always going to be found by our staff and volunteers."

Galloway said she plans to pick up the photos on Thursday from police. However, she said she is still missing other items that were with the photos.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Missing 15-year-old Texas girl's vehicle, cell phone found near wooded area

San Antonio native cast in Selena Netflix series: report

Could you survive Jason? Real-life horror game puts you against the infamous 'Friday the 13th' killer

Ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks barred for 2 seasons

SAPD: King William burglar caught on camera, again