Mother of good Samaritan Johnny Hurley files lawsuit over death

The suit filed by Kathleen Boleyn claims that no reasonable person could have confused her son for the shooter who fatally shot an officer in Olde Town Arvada.

ARVADA, Colo. — The mother of the man who was shot and killed by an Arvada police officer a year ago after he fatally shot another man who ambushed and killed an officer is suing the department's chief and the now-former officer who killed her son.

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday morning by Kathleen Boleyn, whose son is Johnny Hurley, names Arvada Police Chief Link Strate and former officer Kraig Brownlow as defendants.

About 1:30 p.m. June 21, 2021, Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley was ambushed and fatally shot in Olde Town Arvada by Ronald Troyke.

Hurley, 40, was inside a nearby store and heard the gunfire. He ran out and fatally shot Troyke. Afterward, he picked up Toyke's assault rifle.

Brownlow, who resigned from the department in good standing earlier this year, fatally shot Hurley, thinking he was the person responsible for shooting Beasley.

The lawsuit claims that "no reasonable person could mistake the two men" due to their different clothing and body types.

In a later interview with Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) members, Brownlow said he did not know who the "guy in red" was but speculated that the "guy in black ditched his hoodie."

The suit also alleges that Brownlow had an opportunity to assess Hurley's actions before shooting him. Hurley had the rifle pointed down and was not making any threats, the suit says.

Brownlow never announced himself as an officer before shooting Hurley from behind, which was "unreasonable" under the circumstances, the lawsuit says.

Read the full lawsuit below.

In November, the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against the officers who fired their weapons.

The lawsuit names APD's chief because it claims he was responsible for the department's "deficient policies and training." It alleges that Link approved a deadly force policy that is "unconstitutional."