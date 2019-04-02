Gunfight between man and off-duty officer leaves 1 paralyzed, but no one behind bars

Rios and Walker pulled into the same parking lot at Allstars Gentlemen's Club.

Walker was reportedly taking his cousin to apply for a job at the business. Rios told investigators he pulled into the lot to search for his cell phone to call his wife.

That is when Rios said Walker pulled up alongside him, rolled down his window and began to yell at him. Rios said that before he was able to respond, Walker got out of his car and began approaching Rios.

Rios decided to exit his vehicle at that point because "he did not want to be at a disadvantage inside his car if the guy was going to do something."

According to Rios, Walker began yelling at him, hurling expletives at him and accusing Rios of almost killing him. Officer Rios said he responded in kind. "Obviously I f*****g didn’t because you’re still here. You’re a f*****g dumbass for pulling over. Get the f*** out of here."

CSI photos show Demontae Walker's bloodied clothes & jewelry SAPD Crime scene photos show Demontae Walker's bloody clothes and jewelry, bullet-riddled car.

That is when Rios claims Walker pulled out a gun and started shooting. Rios responded by grabbing his own weapon and firing it "until his gun’s slide locked to the rear."

Accounts from Walker differ. While Walker admits to firing the first shots, he said they were made in self-defense.

Walker said he actually parked his car behind Rios' in a different row. Walker said he grabbed the gun from his vehicle's center console and put it in his pocket.

Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene Officer Dezi Rios' pants paint proof of bloody scene

Walker alleged that when he exited his vehicle, Rios was already outside of his own and seemed 'amped up' and 'drunk.' Walker said Rios 'had an attitude with him and was walking toward him.'

Walker said he saw Rios reach for his waistband and assumed he was reaching for a gun. At that point, Walker said he reached for his own and began to fire.

Rios went for his gun, returned fire striking Walker and grazing Rhode's head.