ER testing gap leaves people in the dark on horse tranquilizer

Overdose deaths involving xylazine are skyrocketing. Emergency rooms don’t test for it, leaving people who don't know they're taking horse tranquilizer in the dark.

Wyche was sentenced to one day in jail but got credit for time served. Jail records show he spent less than 12 hours locked up.

No witnesses showed up for Wyche’s trial, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

“You can’t tell me I gave nobody no drugs tonight,” Wyche told the officer.

“Seven people overdosed tonight, seven – now, I’m looking you dead in the eyes and I’m being honest, alright – off of what you gave them,” an officer told Wyche in a recorded interview after his arrest.

Police arrested Albert “Berto” Wyche that night. He lived down the street from the crime scene.

It wasn’t cocaine. Tampa Police claim the substance they found tested positive in the field for fentanyl and xylazine. Xylazine is a horse tranquilizer that’s been quietly creeping into the street fentanyl supply for years.

Some of the patients told police they thought they were taking cocaine.

“They all fell like flies. I’ve never seen anything like it,” a paramedic can be heard saying to an officer in a TPD body cam recording. “We thought it was just one guy. And when we got out here, they were just falling out the truck as we got here.”

All seven people who were overdosing that night survived.

“We came here for one overdose, and we end up with seven,” a TPD officer told a woman who’d driven over to look for her brother.

Officers’ body camera recordings show family members rushing to the Jackson Heights crime scene before officers had a chance to put up tape.

Tampa Police and Fire Rescue were called out to 34th Street North and Osborne Avenue.

“I think my friends might have got a hold of some fentanyl,” a Tampa man told the 911 operator. “Y’all hurry up here, please. I can’t wake them up.”

“So, if someone is overdosing due to fentanyl and xylazine, the Narcan will only mitigate the effects of the fentanyl and not the xylazine,” forensics toxicologist Dr. Bruce Goldberger told 10 Investigates last year. “In practice, it makes the treatment and the saving of lives more difficult.”

We’re talking about naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan.

Xylazine also makes the go-to overdose-reversal medication for opioids less effective at saving lives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , when xylazine is combined with opioids, it increases the risk of fatal overdose because it can cause slowed heart rate, low blood pressure, and slow, ineffective breathing.

But a lot of people don’t know they’re taking xylazine. And if they don’t overdose, they might just think they got “the good stuff.”

People who are using it on purpose have told researchers that xylazine gives fentanyl “legs” – meaning the feelings of euphoria they get from fentanyl last longer.

So, why would anyone take a horse tranquilizer?

How the horse tranquilizer interferes with life-saving medication during an overdose

And a new CDC data analysis released in June 2023 found the number of overdose deaths involving xylazine in the U.S. was 34 times higher in 2021 than it was in 2018. That’s an increase from 102 deaths to 3,468.

Compare those six months to all of 2021 – before reporting xylazine was required – when Florida medical examiners voluntarily identified 236 deaths.

We’ve now learned that in the first six months of 2022, medical examiners reported 218 people died after taking xylazine.

Florida medical examiners were required to report when people tested positive for xylazine after death for the first time in 2022.

CDC data shows U.S. overdose deaths involving xylazine were 34 times higher in 2021 than in 2018

“We can counsel people that this is being mixed in your drugs… that there is an increase in overdose fatalities. So, they need to know this,” Sand said.

So, who does test for xylazine? Crime labs test evidence and toxicologists test dead people. That leaves out people who are still alive and don’t know they’re taking xylazine.

“We may have just a very few minutes to administer naloxone to a patient with a life-threatening opioid overdose. If there is suspicion of opioid overdose, we administer the naloxone to save their life. In the case of possible xylazine, we may need to rapidly place the patient on a ventilator and use other critical care support, and we would not wait for a positive test,” an ACEP spokesperson said in an email.

An American College of Emergency Physicians spokesperson told 10 Investigates in an email that emergency physicians don’t wait for lab results when treating a patient who appears to be overdosing.

“Xylazine is what we call a quick metabolizer. Its half-life is 25-50 minutes. So, even if we had the testing available, after an hour, it might not detect it,” Sand said.

“Well, xylazine’s not routinely tested in labs. They require special analytic techniques that, right now, are more expensive and harder to get,” said Dr. Charlie Sand, the Medical Director at Hillsborough Community College’s EMS Training Program.

Even though xylazine is spreading, 10 Investigates found that emergency rooms don’t test for it.

Lack of ER testing for xylazine leaves out people who are still alive and don't know they're taking it

"Open wounds that won't heal" : How a horrible skin wound may be the only way someone might find out their drugs are mixed with xylazine

Without testing, the only way someone might find out their drugs are getting mixed with xylazine is if they develop horrible skin wounds where the tissue dies – a sign of chronic xylazine use.

They’re really tough to look at, but if you do need to be able to identify them, you can see some examples here.

“They just eat away at the flesh. They go down to bone. They’re huge lesions of just open wounds,” Sand said. “If we can’t treat them with skin grafts and antibiotics, sometimes we need to do amputations.”

Amy Hicks said she’s seeing those wounds more and more often in her role as Regional Outreach Director for the Recovery Epicenter Foundation.

“I’m seeing a lot of open wounds that won’t heal, especially in the homeless community,” Hicks said.

She tells us she gives those people first aid supplies, encourages them to get professional medical care, and talks to them about xylazine.

“It’s important to me because, in my life, I have needed help to get sober and maintain my sobriety. And there were certain people that, I think, without them, I wouldn’t have made it. And so, I want to give back,” Hicks said. “They need more help than I can give them. So, that can be hard.”

Hicks and her colleagues give the homeless what they call “recovery starter kits.”

“Basic hygiene items… raincoats, washcloths, cooling towels, nail clippers,” Hicks said. “And then we include Narcan.”

When every second counts, the homeless can use Narcan to help each other until first responders get there.

Even though naloxone doesn’t affect xylazine, experts stress it’s still a good idea to have it around in case of an opioid overdose.

Here’s where you can find naloxone near you.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, you can find resources here.