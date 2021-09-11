Use these Thanksgiving travel tips now to avoid long lines, delays

Thanksgiving is two and half weeks away. Now is the time to prep for holiday travel. This year is expected to bring the highest increase in travel since 2005.

SAN ANTONIO — Roads and airlines are expected to be jam-packed as pandemic restrictions lift. AAA said Thanksgiving travel is likely to be almost at pre-pandemic levels this year. That means plenty of traffic and long lines at the airport for travelers. This year will be the highest increase in travel since 2005.

“You will see a travel volume closer to what we’re used to seeing this Thanksgiving holiday. Despite gas costing over a dollar more per gallon than this time last year, 93% of Texans still plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of travel,” said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas.

If you are flying, get to the airport early because there will be long lines and you will need extra time for security checks. Travel at the airports will be up 80%.

Here are the four P’s you can take now to make travel less stressful:

Be Proactive: Book flights, cars rentals and accommodations as soon as possible. Prices are only going to rise.

Be Patient: It will be busy, so do yourself a favor and leave early. Plan to arrive two hours early at the airport and hit the road when there is less traffic.

Be Prepared: Get your vehicle serviced if you are driving so you do not spend the holiday on the side of the road. AAA expects to respond to 17,000 calls for help on Texas roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Inspect your battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels.

Be Protected: Know the vaccination requirements for your travel plans and consider travel insurance. Know if masks are required.