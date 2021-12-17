Time is running out. Here's what you need to know about Super Saturday.

Christmas is close. Time is running out to get holiday gifts. How to approach the last big shopping day of the holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO — There is still time to get gifts, but how you get them is going to be key. Super Saturday also known as Panic Saturday, is the last Saturday before Christmas.

It is the last big sales day for the holiday. You will likely need to shop in-store to get your items in time. You can always shop online and use curbside pickup, too. As for the sales, you will likely find some but maybe not the best bargains.

“There may be some in-store sales to take advantage of and things like that, but the way things have been going, it’s probably just going to be a lot more of what we’ve been seeing,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with Dealnews.com. “So I don’t know that Saturday is going to have anything like super crazy that’s it’s just unbeatable.”