Putting the brakes on auto warranty calls

They drive us all crazy. Here's how experts say you can bring auto warranty calls to a sudden stop.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a common phone scheme, and one we've all gotten multiple times.

Your auto warranty is expiring, a recorded message says something about your vehicle manufacturer’s warranty and that you have not extended it past the factory cut off. You are asked to press a number if you want to renew your warranty or press a different number to be removed from the list.

Hit the brakes on this scheme and don't press anything. The Federal Trade Commission warns the caller is not with your car dealer or manufacturer. Callers try to make the offer seem urgent and the sales pitch is likely to be high-pressure, but that extended warranty is most likely a service contract from an unrelated business.

They may want personal financial information and a down payment before you get any details about the service contract. Know that contract can sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars. The worst part is it does not really cover any car trouble because of the restrictions in the fine print. Plus, the company behind it is unlikely to be in business when you do have problems.

Instead, check your owner’s manual, call your car dealer or the vehicle manufacture if you have a question about your warranty. Do not give out any financial information. It can be used to commit other fraud against you.

You have the green light to hang up. Block the number. Report the call to DoNotCall.gov.