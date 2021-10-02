Your second COVID stimulus payment may differ from the first | Eyewitness Wants to Know

Americans are getting a second stimulus check, but some people are experiencing delays. Your second payment may come to you differently than the first.

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us already got our second stimulus payment. Most of us got it directly deposited in our bank accounts. Yet the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said not to be surprised if you get your money in a different way this time. Some people who previously got direct deposits may get checks or debit cards.

A direct deposit will appear in your bank account. So look at your bank statement to see if your money arrives. If you get a check in the mail, deposit it into your account.

Do not be surprised if you get your second stimulus payment differently than your first. The U.S. Treasury said eight million people will get their stimulus as a debit card this time.

Often, the debit cards are accidentally thrown away. Watch your mail. The debit card with your money will come in an envelope with a U.S. Treasury seal prominently display in the upper left corner. The debit cards are managed by Money Network Financial LLC and issued by MetaBank N.A.

You will need to activate the card by calling 1-800-240-8100. You will have to provide the last six digits of your Social Security number. You can use the debit card anywhere VISA debit is accepted including online, in a store or at an ATM to get cash. You can also transfer the money from your card to your bank account with no fees. The cards expires after three years. Call 1-800-240-8100 if you have questions about your debit card or go to EIPCard.com to find out how log in to see your card balance or find an in-network ATM to get cash with no fees. You can also go this facts page to find out more information in English or Spanish.

Like last time schemers are working to get your money. Remember the government will never call, text, email or ask you to click a link to get your stimulus money. You also should never pay anyone to get your stimulus funds. Also, be careful about out personal information including your Social Security number or bank account number.

Report stimulus card scams to the FTC.