Turn the heat down your electric bill this winter

Here are three easy ways to save money while keeping your home heated.

SAN ANTONIO — Temperatures are going to dip soon. Some of us will be turning on the heat for the first time in a while as we head into the cooler months. There are three small adjustments you can make to keep warm while saving.

First, change the rotation of your ceiling fans. You want to make sure they are turning clockwise. That will help bring the warm air down from the ceiling.

Next, you will be turning up your thermostat, but here is where you want to set it to save:

“You want to maintain between 68 degrees to 70 degrees,” said John Moreno of CPS Energy. “That will keep you nice and comfortable. Overnight, we recommend folks drop it down a few more degrees—66-65.”