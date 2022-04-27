Save money on property taxes with a homestead exemption

Money off your property tax bill now and in the future. The one-step you need to take before April 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Many San Antonio homeowners saw a large increase in their property tax because of soaring home values. An easy, free way to lower your property tax bill is the homestead exemption. It will take a flat $5,000 off your home’s value in the City of San Antonio.

“If your house is worth $100,000, the city will only tax you on $95,000 of property value,” said Albert Uresti, the Bexar County tax assessor.

Based on last year’s tax rate, homeowners with a house valued at $312,000 saved $28. Yet, the homestead exemption can save you much more in the long run by helping to keep your property taxes low.

“It limits the increase of your property tax,” Uresti said. “So, for instance, if you have a $100,000 home and the price doubles or triples, your property taxes only go up 10 percent if you have the homestead exemption. So it's extremely important to protect yourself and have that homestead exemption.”

You must own and live in the home to get the homestead exemption. You will need either a state ID or a state driver’s license that matches the home’s address to apply for it. You can submit the application either online or in-person at the Bexar County Appraisal District at 411 N. Frio

San Antonio, TX 78207 . It is free, if you submit it yourself.

“There’s companies out there that will do it for you, but they are going to charge you,” Uresti said. “You don’t need that.”

You can apply at any time, but apply by April 30 and you will get the maximum rebate possible.

“If you do it by April 30th you’ll get the current year plus two years prior,” Uresti said. “If you owned your home two years before you should be able to get a refund for the two years prior.”

Apply after April 30, and you will only get a refund for one year. You only need to apply once and the exemption will last as long as you live in the home.

“Our mission is to help keep families in their homes,” Uresti said. “These are some of the tools we use to help our families.”

There are also property tax exemptions for homeowners 65 and older and disabled veterans.

If you need help or have questions, call or email the Bexar County Appraisal District at 210-335-2251 or CS@bcad.org.