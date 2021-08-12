San Antonio's utilities supervisor recommends CPS Energy rate hike to city council

City council received a recommendation for the CPS Energy rate hike, but not everyone agrees with that suggestion.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — At a Wednesday meeting, Ben Gorzell, San Antonio's chief financial officer as well as its public utilities supervisor, told city councilmembers he supported the rate hike so CPS Energy could meet its immediate financial needs. Those include fuel costs from the February winter storm and winterization efforts.

This increase is much less than the initial 10 percent rate increase CPS Energy first proposed.

CPS Energy proposed a 3.85 percent base rate increase and .8 percent fuel increase. It would add about $5.10 monthly to the average power bill.

While the city is on board with the hike, the people paying it aren’t as enthusiastic.

“I’ve asked 150 of my residents if they would support a CPS Energy rate increase and an astounding 94 percent of folks said no,” said Teri Castillo, district 5 city council member.