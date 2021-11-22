Protect your pocketbook by checking price matching policies this holiday season

Yet, how do you know you’re getting the best price possible? That can be a little tricky this year. Often stores will price match, but the rules for this week might be a bit different. Protect your pocketbook by knowing the store’s policy before you buy.

“Most stores are not going to price match competitors during this time,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for Dealnews.com. “So, if you think there is a potential for something to drop in price, be sure that you know if you shop at Target, then you check on it at Target to see. If you shop at Best Buy then check at Best Buy. The good news is, that both those stores are offering sort of Black Friday price guarantees. So if you do shop there this week and then the price drops before Dec. 24, then you can get a price adjustment for the difference. But when it comes to other stores like Kohl’s, they’re not going to be price matching at all, even themselves.”