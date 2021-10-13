Prepare for flooding with extra insurance coverage

Even though we do not live on the coast, flooding can be problem. Here is why you might consider buying flood insurance even if you live in-land.

Our area will not see a direct hit from hurricane Pamela, but will get blasted with rain from her. We are likely to get heavy rain in a short amount of time. That means there is a possibility of flooding. You need to make sure you are prepared to face rising waters.

Most people make the mistake of assuming their homeowner’s policy will cover a flood, but that is not the case. You will need a separate policy to cover any flood damage. Flooding can cost you thousands of dollars out-of-pocket in repairs. The Insurance Information Institute shows only about two percent of people living in Bexar County have the coverage they need if their home should flood. Flood insurance is an extra cost, but one that might worth it.

“For every foot of flooding, it’s usually about, at least $1,000 in damage,” said Sean Kevelighan, the CEO of the Insurance Information Institute. “So, it is critical just to consider it as an additional cost. But the savings will help. The peace of mind will help you.”