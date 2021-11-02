Free and affordable ways to make Valentine's Day special

Love might not cost a thing, but a Valentine’s day gift often is not cheap. KENS 5 finds affordable ways to make for a memorable day.

SAN ANTONIO — Love does not need to cost you, at least not a whole lot. Yet, a Lending Tree study found about 40 percent of Americans plan to skip Valentine's Day to save money this year. Even a few dollars can buy a great gift.

“Headbands are all the rage right now but some of them can run upwards of $100. Not these. I got them on Amazon for $10-$15,” said Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot.

You can also order a personalized item on Amazon Handmade. There are lots of different options to make an item unique.

“You can get something with their initial or a special date printed on it or coordinates,” said Daron Manso with Amazon Handmade.

Customized items are returnable if they do not work out, but they must be returned in 14 days rather than the typical 30 days for Amazon products. Many Amazon Handmade items also qualify for Prime shipping. This gift also gets there fast with same day delivery.

“If you’re looking to add a little bit of delicious to date night, Edible Arrangements has you covered," said Skirboll. "They have everything from baked goods to chocolate dipped fruit, fruit platters and so much more."

Save $10 off an order of $59 or more with the code RMNTV.

Chocolates are a Valentine’s Day staple. Godiva is offering limited edition Valentine’s Day collection boxes. Go to Macy’s to buy them if you need them quickly. Or order online.

“The cool thing Godiva is doing this year, if you buy a box of chocolates, they are going to create a personalized valentine, a digital valentine on their website with a personalize message and photo that can go to your special someone on February 14," said Skirboll.

Flowers are also a popular Valentine’s Day gift, but they can be pricey. Look for a coupon code to save some money before you order.

You can also make a memory without much money by giving an experience.

“Go outside and plan an adventure," said Andrea Woroch, a money saving expert. "You can find free activities, go for a hike, plan an picnic, explore a new bike trail or if you want to be a little more adventurous you can find local companies that offer some type of planned activity."

Check Groupon or LivingSocial for discounts. You can also get a fabulous find at the supermarket.

“Never rule out the power of a beautiful home cooked meal, a nice dessert, even a succulent or a beautiful bouquet or an orchid from your grocery store,” said Skirboll. “A little goes a long way. At the end of the day, it really is the thought that counts.”