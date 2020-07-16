New Braunfels firefighters disciplined for hotel damage while in quarantine, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on May 20.
Three firefighters were disciplined and one firefighter resigned after damage was caused to a hotel room while they were quarantined, officials said Thursday.
The four firefighters were paid to quarantine in April after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. They were given the option to quarantine at a local hotel to avoid exposure to friends and family. Records obtained by KENS 5 showed at least two of the firefighters drank mixed drinks, had bottles of vodka delivered to the hotel where they were supposed to quarantine, and damaged hotel property.
KENS 5 reached out to officials for more details about the incident. New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said three firefighters were disciplined and a fourth firefighter who was responsible for the damage to the hotel resigned before the investigation was complete.
Additionally, Camareno said the damage was caused when that firefighter drank alcoholic drinks, ran a bath, and then fell asleep. That resulted in water overflowing out of the tub, resulting in damage, according to officials.
See Camareno's full statement about the incident below:
"While on duty and responding to a medical emergency call back in April, several firefighters had a possible exposure to COVID-19. As part of the standard protocol for such an exposure, those firefighters were asked to quarantine, with an option to quarantine at a local hotel in order to avoid exposure to family and friends. The incident in question, where alcohol was consumed and water damage occurred to the hotel, happened during the quarantine period at the hotel, where the employees were still considered on duty per city policy. A total of three firefighters have since received disciplinary action. A fourth firefighter, who was responsible for the damage to the hotel, resigned prior to the completion of the administrative investigation. Specifically, the water damage resulted from an overflowing bathtub and it has since been determined to have been caused accidentally. The city reacted quickly by immediately working with the hotel to reach a solution regarding repairs to their facility and to address the conduct of city personnel. As part of the process, the city has provided approximately $19,775 for repairs to the hotel, with an additional $10,000 being paid through the Texas Municipal League risk pool. The choices made by these firefighters are disappointing, but those actions should not reflect on the culture, professionalism, and commitment of the New Braunfels Fire Department or the City of New Braunfels. All matters in this incident have been resolved and no further action will be taken."
