Avoid shipping notification schemes

Shipping deadlines for gifts to make it in time for Christmas are quickly approaching. The day to mark on your calendar a warning about shipping notifications.

SAN ANTONIO — It is crunch time. Wednesday, December 15 is the deadline for ground shipping for the post office and FedEx. You will have to check directly with UPS to find out the last day for ground shipping. That is the least expensive way to mail an item.

After December 15, you will be paying premium prices for expedited and overnight shipping to get an item by December 24.

You have probably heard a lot about shipping delays this year. Schemers also know about the backlogs, too.

You are likely to get some sort of text or email from what looks like the postal office, UPS or FedEx saying there is a shipping problem, and you need to click a link to claim your package. Here is what you should do:

“Do not click that link,” said Kathy Stokes, the director of fraud prevention programs for AARP. “It may be trying to download malicious software to steal your login credentials. If you are concerned that there’s a shipping issue, contact UPS or Contact FedEx or the Postal Service at a place an or a number you know to be legitimate.”