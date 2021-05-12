Here are some hacks to saving money on gas

The Colonial Pipeline shut down is causing gas prices to spike on the East Coast.

TEXAS, USA — AAA said Texas gas prices are not expected to rise because of the pipeline shut down. But, Texans could still see more expensive gas soon because of the upcoming summer travel season.

Memorial Day weekend is coming up. AAA said travel for the holiday could mean you will pay more in gas because of higher demand.

After all, people are starting to get out of the house and on to the road more. We have been used to low gas prices through out the pandemic and many of our budgets are still struggling. KENS 5 wants you to get the best price on gas possible. Here is one hack, just make sure you fill up your wallet before you fill up your tank:

“I think we've gotten so used to paying with our credit cards for everything that we forget that sometimes there is a benefit to paying in cash,” said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert with TrueTrae.com. “That's absolutely the case with gas. You can save yourself a couple of cents a gallon simply by paying with cash."

Do not carry cash? Try this: Use a credit card that gives you the most points for gas.

“Different credit cards offer different benefits,” said Bodge. “There are some credit cards that don’t give you any extra benefits for buying, say at the gas station, but others give you two points, for instance and that’s worth something.”

Plus, find the best price for gas before you even start pumping by using an app like Gas Buddy or AAA. It will tell you where the best gas prices are.

“I find it really useful when you’re driving around,” said Bodge. “This is great for road trips when you’re spending a lot on gas. You open up the app. It’ll show you where the gas stations are nearby and what the prices are at each gas station so you can decide where you can save the most.”