Hacks to make your produce last longer

Inflation is hitting our pocketbooks as we try to save at the grocery store. Tips to stretch the life of your produce.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Those perky perishables: Fruits and veggies. You buy them and then end up tossing them before you can use them.

“I hate wasting food one because you’re wasting food, but you’re also wasting money when you do that,” said Christina, a San Antonio savings educator of Savings with Christina.

Extend the life of your produce with these tips:

#1: Know what goes into the fridge and what stays out.

“For instance, apples are best kept in the refrigerator,” Christina said. “Items like onions, potatoes, garlic, tomatoes, those are actually supposed to be kept out, not refrigerated.”

The same goes for avocados—only refrigerate them after they ripen.

Yet, there are items you do not want to store together. Put any fruit or vegetable next to a banana and it will ripen more quickly. Keep bananas by themselves.

“Things like potatoes and onions and even garlic, those like to be stored in dark places,” Christina said. “You don’t want to store them together because, unfortunately, they will make each other go bad faster. So, if you have two separate spots in a darker spot, that’s where you want to keep your onions and your potatoes.”

#2: Keep produce in the fridge dry with this trick:



“I started actually lining my crisper with just dish towels,” Christina said. “You could use paper towels as well because the excess moisture that’s being released from the vegetables will cause the vegetables to go bad faster. This is spinach and lettuce I wrap in paper towels so they don’t wilt as quickly.”

#3: Wait to wash.



“If you’re washing it and then storing it, that excess moisture is going to cause it to go moldy faster,” Christina said. “You’re going to want to wash your produce just before you eat it.”

#4: Keep celery crisp with this tip:



“If you just want to keep it in a bunch, you can roll it in tinfoil, but you want to keep the ends of the tinfoil open,” Christina said.

Store precut celery in a container covered in water. Change the water every few days.

#5: Do not toss produce that is ready to turn. Freeze it instead.

“I use those for smoothies and that can be done with a lot of different fruits and veggies,” said Christina.

Bonus tips:

#6: Here's how to keep bananas from going bad:

“Wrap the stem tightly in plastic,” said Christina.

#7: Store fresh herbs in a glass with stems in a small amount of water.