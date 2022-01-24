Didn't get your package? Here are three ways to get your money back

Always look at the seller’s refund policy before you click the buy now button, but if it never gets to you, you have options.

SAN ANTONIO — No doubt online shopping is super convenient. No need to go anywhere when you buy online.

Yet, that convenience can come at a cost if you never get your item. Look at the seller’s refund policy before you click the buy now button. In most cases sellers must give you a refund within seven days of accepting a return. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said you have these options if you cannot get your money back:

Write a complaint letter. You can find sample letters online.

Get help from a consumer organization. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is always a good place to begin. It can help you navigate how to file a complaint.

Use social media to share your complaint. Businesses often monitor it and may reply if you are dissatisfied.

Here is what to do if the item is a no show: Notify the seller first. Check to see if the order was shipped in the timeframe the seller promised. You can cancel the order if not.

Dispute any charges that appear on your credit card statement when an item never arrives. Call your credit card to start the process. Make sure to put the billing error complaint in writing within 60 days of receiving your credit card statement.

Debit cards are a bit trickier because they have different consumer protections. You may not get a refund for non-delivery. Contact your bank directly to see how to best dispute a charge.

By law companies cannot demand payment from you if you get unordered merchandise by chance. You never have to pay for items you did not order, but you can keep it as a free gift.

It is always a good idea to check reviews of merchants before you place an order. The BBB has an extensive list of businesses. Look not only at the five-star rating but also at the complaints.