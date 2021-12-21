Deals still to be found with after-Christmas shopping

We have already spent a lot of time shopping, but Christmas does not mark the end of bargains.

SAN ANTONIO — Christmas is around the corner. Many of us are already burnt out on holiday shopping, but the best deals may be yet to come with after holiday sales.

Do not wait.

If you are still wanting to shop, there are still bargains out there. Items may not make it for Christmas, but you can still score some decent deals.

After Christmas sales are likely to begin Tuesday, December 21. It will depend on the store, though. Check your favorite stores now through Dec. 26.

Discounts are likely to begin at 50% off and go up to 70% off. Here are the items you should be looking to buy for a bargain:

“Holiday décor is definitely up there,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with Dealnews.com. “The other think I would say to keep an eye out for is winter clothing, as we still have winter ahead of us. But a lot of retailers will get their clothing in for the upcoming season around the end of December, beginning of January. They start putting out some spring items or getting ready to, so you may actually get pretty lucky and find more cold weather appropriate clothing on sale.”

Also on sale after the holidays are video games because so many people get new consoles as gifts.