CPS Energy resumes disconnects in the fall

The power might go out. CPS Energy is resuming disconnections for residential customers in Oct. and businesses in Sept.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy announced Monday it will take a tiered approach to resuming disconnections. Power shut offs have been on hold since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

More than 70,000 residential customers, which is about 35 percent of customers, are at risk to have their power turned off. The average past due bill is $602. CPS Energy said residential customers eligible for disconnect owed a total of $61.8 million.

Residential disconnects will begin on Oct. 1 for customers who are not signed up for an assistance program, have not signed up for a payment plan, and have not responded to CPS Energy’s requests for payment. Residential customers who are not on an assistance plan will be eligible for disconnects on Nov. 1.

The final disconnects for residential customers who are enrolled in an assistance plan but not signed up for installment plans will happen after the holidays on Jan. 4, 2021. CPS Energy said customers become eligible for disconnects if an account is 42 to 64 days past due, depending on what programs they might be enrolled in.

Disconnects for businesses will start earlier, on Sept. 1 for large businesses. Medium and small businesses will be eligible for disconnects on Oct. 1.

CPS Energy encourages residential and businesses customers to call to set up a payment plan and see if they might qualify for assistance programs.

“Anyone who is on an active installment plan and stays current with the installment plan, they are not eligible for disconnect,” said DeAnna Hardwick, vice president of customer success for CPS Energy. “If a customer contacts us, we’ll find a way to work with them. We have a lot of different solutions we can provide with installment plans.”

Call CPS Energy customer service at 210-335-2222 to connect with an energy advisor.

CPS Energy continues to reach out to customers who are in jeopardy of disconnects to provide assistance and payment plans. The utility will never demand payment immediately or threaten a same day disconnect. Customers will also receive a written notice of disconnection in the mail before their power is turned off. So far, the utility has provided more than $31 million in assistance since the pandemic began. It continues to work with the city to find more money in help customers.