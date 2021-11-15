CPS Energy considers new ways to reach customers

CPS Energy restarted disconnections, but it wants customers to know help is available. The utility is looking at a new way to do outreach.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — CPS Energy hosted several assistance fairs to connect people at risk for disconnection with resources including payment plans and financial help. The utility now is considering a new way to contact customers to get them help.

It was the first board meeting today for CPS Energy’s new interim CEO Rudy Garza. He said the electric company is looking at alternative ways to do more outreach to help customers. He said CPS Energy is working on a plan to go door-to-door to talk with customers about options for getting help, since not everyone can make it to an assistance fair.

“There are some customers who are challenged by being able to get around to get to an event,” said Garza. “Maybe customers who don’t have cell phones, maybe elderly folks or they may live alone. We believe there’s a need to go out and start knocking on doors.”