CPS Energy considers new ways to reach customers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — CPS Energy hosted several assistance fairs to connect people at risk for disconnection with resources including payment plans and financial help. The utility now is considering a new way to contact customers to get them help.
It was the first board meeting today for CPS Energy’s new interim CEO Rudy Garza. He said the electric company is looking at alternative ways to do more outreach to help customers. He said CPS Energy is working on a plan to go door-to-door to talk with customers about options for getting help, since not everyone can make it to an assistance fair.
“There are some customers who are challenged by being able to get around to get to an event,” said Garza. “Maybe customers who don’t have cell phones, maybe elderly folks or they may live alone. We believe there’s a need to go out and start knocking on doors.”
CPS Energy is also asking customers to help make sure they get quicker information about outages or issues. The utility wants customers to update their contact information so it can better reach you in an emergency situation like February’s winter storm. The power company is testing different ways to reach people including phone calls, text and emails. Update your information by going to “manage my account” on the CPS Energy website or calling customer service at 210-355-2222. Customer service can also connect people at risk for disconnections with resources.