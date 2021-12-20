Check out these pandemic holiday travel tips to avoid extra fees

A new COVID variant can mean a change of travel plans. Here's how to avoid paying extra to reschedule a flight.

SAN ANTONIO — The holidays have many traditions. A trip home or somewhere is a part of that for many of us, but the new coronavirus variant has changed travel.

COVID-19 means planning ahead a bit more before you leave, especially if you are flying.

Make sure you have all the documents you need before you head to the airport. That can be vaccination cards or COVID test results depending on your destination.

Also, check the case count of where you are going, especially if it is abroad because some countries are entering lockdowns. Take this step if you are planning a trip but are concern the pandemic might change your travel plans:

“You find that bottom of the barrel, cheap ticket. If you upgrade one class, it offers a nominal fee. For domestic flights, it’s often $60 domestic flights. For international flights, we’re talking about $100 to $150 depending what the route is. You do that upgrade, then you have security,” said Willis Orlando of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

It is a bit more expensive, but it protects you if you need to change your plans, and you will not be paying a penalty, or losing the ticket all together.