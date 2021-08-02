Sources: Bexar County’s chief attorney on opioid litigation arrested

Martin Phipps, the founder of the Phipps Law Firm, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, sources said. Details of the charge were not immediately available.

Phipps’ arrest comes after his law partner, attorney TJ Mayes, abruptly announced his resignation from the firm, calling Phipps a “serial abuser of women,” and writing in a tweet shared last month he was convinced “without a shred of doubt Phipps is a crook.”

Phipps, who owns the Paramour bar, has donated to a number of political campaigns through the years.

I resigned from the Phipps firm on 1/11 after I became convinced without a shred of doubt that Martin Phipps is a crook and a serial abuser of women. I turned over appropriate documents to the relevant regulatory agencies. — T.J. Mayes (@tj_mayes_) January 27, 2021

A letter obtained by KENS 5 last month shows several members of the small law firm signed off on a letter calling into question working conditions, along with allegations of mismanagement and Phipps’ behavior. Sources estimated more than 5 people had left the firm over the last few months.

The Phipps firm, through attorney Gabe Ortiz, addressed Mayes' allegations in a statement, writing:

"The firm denies the unsubstantiated allegations. In fact, a majority of employees refused to sign the letter in question and continue to work at the firm on a daily basis, not fearful for their safety or of the work environment.



For over two years, this firm has dedicated millions of dollars and thousands of hours to do what is right by the citizens of Bexar County and hold the multi billion dollar pharmaceutical companies accountable for the damage and destruction they have caused. That commitment will never waiver. The individuals who departed had no litigation or trial experience and were not part of the trial team that has been assembled.



Unfortunately, social media gives anyone the platform to spew unfounded libelous accusations. The people they truly hurt, however, are the citizens of Bexar County.”

A spokesperson for Bexar County said Monday the County had no comment. Previously, in response to the letter authored by members of Phipps’ staff and emails obtained by KENS 5, a spokesperson for Bexar County said, "Bexar County is not a party to this matter. We have no comment.”