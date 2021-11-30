Become an energy angel to help pay a power bill

It is giving Tuesday, which means nonprofits are hoping you will consider giving a financial donation, but you can also give the gift of power.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There are plenty of people struggling to pay their power bills and you can be their energy angel. Many people got behind on their bills because of the pandemic. CPS Energy has two ways two can help someone pay off a high electric bill.

“We see it during the holidays people want o pay on behalf of another friend, it’s kind of like paying it forward,” said DeAnna Hardwick of CPS Energy. “If you know a family or person who needs help and you want to donate for them you can come to our walk in center to get a gift card to give out to a help people pay their bill.”

You can also call CPS Energy an make a payment towards a specific person’s bill at 210-353-2222. Or help someone you do not know by donating to the Residential Energy Assistance Partnership or REAP program.

CPS Energy disconnects began in October, but the utility said so far, no residential customers have been disconnected and they will not be for the time being.