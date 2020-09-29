Grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case to be released Wednesday, AG Daniel Cameron's office says

After a judge ordered the release of the recordings Monday, the Kentucky attorney general said he would comply following calls for truth and transparency.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he’s complying with a judge’s order and releasing a recording of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case.

In a statement released Monday night, Cameron maintained the grand jury “is meant to be a secretive body.”

He said their team has ethical obligations not to release recordings from proceedings and believes the release of that information could compromise the FBI’s investigation and possibly taint the jury pool.

However, Cameron said his office would comply with Judge Ann Bailey Smith’s order and release the recording on Wednesday.

The judge ordered the release of the recording after ex-Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison’s arraignment.

The attorney general said the release of the recording would also address the legal complaint filed by an anonymous grand juror in which they asked for truth and transparency.

“We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented. Once the public listens to the recording, they will see that over the course of two-and-a-half days, our team presented a thorough and complete case to the Grand Jury,” Cameron said.

Cameron maintains the prosecutors presented all the evidence and said the evidence supports Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after Kenneth Walker fired his gun in Taylor’s apartment. He said because of that, they only sought a wanton endangerment charge.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.