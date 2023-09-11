In wake of KHOU 11 Investigates reports, Coffee City fires police chief, deactivates police department

Coffee City leaders voted unanimously to fire Chief of Police JohnJay Portillo and to deactivate the entire department until a new chief could be hired.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — City Council members in Coffee City unanimously voted Monday to fire Chief of Police JohnJay Portillo and to deactivate the entire department until a new chief can be hired.

A series of reports done by KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Jeremy Rogalski led to a deeper look into the Coffee City Police Department and Portillo himself.

Editor's note: You can watch the original three-part KHOU 11 Investigates series in the video window above.

KHOU 11 Investigates discovered that in a city of almost 250 people, there were 50 police officers. That's five times the number of cops than any town its size, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records. More than half of the department’s 50 officers had been suspended, demoted, terminated or dishonorably discharged from their previous law enforcement jobs, according to personnel files obtained through open records requests to other law enforcement agencies. Most of the officers were hired by Portillo.

When asked last month why he would hire so many people with red flags, Portillo defended the practice.

“There’s more to just what’s on paper,” Portillo said. “And that's where I rely on my captain and my background investigators to go in and dig and say, ‘Hey, what's that? What's the truth behind this?’”

Portillo said in some cases, the criminal charges officers faced were dismissed or expunged, and the dishonorable discharges overturned after officers appealed them through the State Office of Administrative Hearings. Portillo claimed most of the applicants he’s hired got on the wrong side of agency politics.

The police department was also operating a full-time warrant division out of Houston with a half-dozen officers. Portillo acknowledged warrant officers were listed on the books as full-time because the state's Private Security Act only allows full-time cops to work off-duty security jobs. Some Coffee City warrant officers regularly do just that at an apartment complex on Houston’s southeast side. They make more than $50 an hour.

“They work two, three days a week, four days a week,” Portillo said.

But is it all above board? The Private Security Act requires peace officers to work at least 32 hours a week and be paid the minimum wage or higher. But Coffee City’s warrant division was performance-based. Officers are paid $150 for every "failure to appear" case they collect. After we asked if that was legal, Portillo suspended the division.

Coffee City Council votes unanimously to fire JohnJay Portillo as Chief of Police AND to deactivate the entire department until a new chief can be hired.

KHOU 11 Investigates also discovered Portillo failed to disclose an unresolved DWI charge out of Florida before he was hired.

The mayor of Coffee City said last week he was unaware of many of the issues KHOU Investigates uncovered about the small-town police department’s hiring practices and the police chief’s own history of legal trouble.

“My first reaction was kind of shocked,” Mayor Jeff Blackstone said last week.

Last week, the Coffee City Council placed Portillo on a 30-day paid suspension as an investigation was being done.

After our investigation, Portillo was suspended.

Coffee City's mayor said he was shocked by the allegations.