Saturday marks one year since police shooting of Breonna Taylor

Protesters said this weekend will be the beginning of what's to come, saying they will never stop fighting for justice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — March 13 marks one year since the police killing of Breonna Taylor during a LMPD raid at her apartment.

Organizers said the weekend's events will not only honor Taylor, but continue to call for her justice in her case. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, joined local and national activists Thursday to call on Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine to take action in her case.

"You've seen us stand, you've seen us gather, march, protest, cry," Palmer said. "It's crazy how long it's been...what you won't see is us divide on what we want."

Saturday, FBI Louisville released a statement saying they've made significant progress into their investigation of Taylor's case.

Taylor's family will join national social justice group Until Freedom for a rally at Jefferson Square Park Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by a march. The Breonna Taylor Foundation will provide food.

Palmer will then join families of homicide victims to distribute food to the community Sunday. To learn more about the events, click here.

Downtown streets will be closed to create a walking plaza for those planning to gather at Jefferson Square Park. For a full list of closures, click here.

