Investigation underway at local high school after 'inappropriate behavior' reported in showers

NEISD said at this point, one student received disciplinary consequences. But couldn't elaborate.

SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD Police and the San Antonio Police Department are investigating what officials are calling 'inappropriate behavior' in the showers at the boys' Churchill High School locker room.

NEISD confirmed to KENS 5 one student is in trouble. A letter sent to the parents by the principal, April 1, he said several students came forward. Principal Todd Bloomer said an investigation is currently underway. The only thing officials are saying is Churchill students came forward with: "concerns about inappropriate behavior in the showers in the boys' locker room among students." They said those students and their parents were contacted.

The principal said quote: "I know we all want answers as fast as possible. But we must allow the police to conduct their investigation so they can determine exactly what has occurred. We take these allegations very seriously and appropriate measures will be taken to address this incident."